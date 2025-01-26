Watch CBS News

Young Timberwolves fans become Wolves for a day

Not everyone makes it to the NBA, but for some young Minnesota Timberwolves fans, it became reality Sunday. Photojournalist Nick Lunemann shows us why they were able to suit up and become junior Wolves for a day.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.