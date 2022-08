With AG's help, home park residents rally against new landlord's "substantial" changes As a manufactured home park, each home might be the property of a family but the physical land is not, and the roughly 150 lots in Viking Terrace were purchased earlier this year by Lakeshore Management. According to residents, Lakeshore quickly sent them an updated 40 page lease agreement, which includes a 20% rake hike and myriad new restrictions.