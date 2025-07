Why family says they were suspicious of missing Twin Cities teen's father Search teams found the body of Manny Collins in an Elk River landfill nearly two weeks ago after he vanished after visiting his father in early May. Police arrested 38-year-old Jordan Collins Senior yesterday, but he has not yet been charged with a crime. WCCO's Reg Chapman spoke with a family member who had suspicions all along that Collins knew more about Manny's whereabouts than he let on.