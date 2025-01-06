Watch CBS News

Why do homes make noise when it's cold?

We are in the middle of a frigid January winter. Our bodies feel it and so do the places where we live. Why do our homes make noise in cold weather? Good Question. Jeff Wagner helps you explain to your kids what they're hearing go bump in the night.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.