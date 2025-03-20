Watch CBS News

What to know about National Kidney Month

At any given time, nearly 90,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney transplant. Jennifer Cramer Miller, the Minnesota board chair of the National Kidney Foundation, visits WCCO to help raise awareness.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.