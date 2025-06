What the parents of assassinated Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman have to say The heartbroken parents of an assassinated lawmaker urged all of us to live by the example their daughter set. Former Speaker Melissa Hortman's family joined this procession carrying her and her husband's remains to a funeral home in south Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. Flowers and cards now line the couple's driveway next to crime tape, a reminder of the nightmare that showed up at their front door.