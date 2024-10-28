Watch CBS News

What are the benefits to mulching leaves?

We are in the thick of fall, and the leaf piles are growing. As you get to work in the yard, we wanted to know: What are the benefits of mulching leaves? Good Question. Jeff Wagner explains when it might not be a good idea.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.