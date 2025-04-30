WEB EXTRA: Inside Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum's archives
For the past 50 years, Camp Ripley in Little Falls has been home to the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum. In this web extra, WCCO's Pauleen Le and photojournalist Arthur Philips take us along for a look inside its archives ahead of the museum's massive transformation. Watch Le's documentary, "Vietnam 50 Years Later: Reflections on a War that Changed Minnesota," on WCCO.com and on our YouTube channel.
