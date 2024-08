WCCO photojournalist Joe Berglove retiring after nearly 4 decades Many of you know the faces of WCCO — the news anchors and reporters on TV every day. But rarely do you get to see the amazing team behind the camera that help tell your stories. One of them is photojournalist Joe Berglove, who is retiring from WCCO after an incredible 39 years. How do you honor a friend with a history like that? Good Question. Here’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield.