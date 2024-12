Water Gremlin agrees to settlement in lawsuit over exposure to cancer-causing chemical Water Gremlin and its parent company, Okabe, agreed to a settlement. Nearly a hundred people sued the now-bankrupt plant in White Bear Township last year over exposure to a toxic and cancer-causing chemical called TCE. That chemical is now banned in the state, and recently the EPA banned it too. News of a settlement follows a multi-year WCCO Investigation led by senior investigative reporter Jennifer Mayerle.