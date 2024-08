Warroad hockey parents admit they lied about sexual harassment claims against coach Coming off the heels of a state championship in 2022, the Warroad girls hockey program had a dark cloud hanging over it after 6 parents of current and former players accused the head coach David Marvin of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. On Wednesday, the 6 defendants admitted to the district court that their allegations were untrue. WCCO's Marielle Mohs has more.