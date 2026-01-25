Walz closes with promise to Alex Pretti's parents: "This is an inflection point, America." Walz on Sunday decried "the most powerful people in the world, certainly in this country — the president, vice president, Bovino, Kristi Noem — narrate to you what you were looking at, that this was a domestic terrorist, crazed, running at law enforcement, with the intent to kill massive numbers of them, sullying his name within minutes of this event happening. And then closing the crime scene, sweeping away the evidence, defying a court order and not letting anyone look at it."