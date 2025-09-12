Volunteers pack backpacks for 15,000 students in need
WCCO and Xcel Energy are featuring several non-profits that have volunteer opportunities for Xcel's Day of Service. Kids in Need Foundation in Little Canada uses donations and volunteers to help pack backpacks for kids and boxes of school supplies for teachers at schools in need. Organizations or teams who want to help don't have to go to the company's location. They can also send supplies and boxes off-site for groups to organize their own events. To learn more click here.