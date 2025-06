Vance Boelter's childhood best friend: "Why throw your whole life away? God, he's so stupid." David Carlson — who said he has been friends with the man accused of shooting and killing Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and also shooting and wounding Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, for decades — says he barely recognized the 57-year-old in the surveillance image police showed him of Boelter wearing a flesh-colored mask.