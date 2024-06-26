Watch CBS News

This small Minnesota town is home to Bigfoot

Just under 400 people live in the town of Remer, and one resident in particular is considered a celebrity. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how this Northwoods town became the “Home of Bigfoot.”
