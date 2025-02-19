Watch CBS News

“The Last Flagraiser” 20 years later

CBS News reporter David Schechter discusses the documentary he made 20 years ago with WCCO photojournalist Tom Aviles and producer Lino Rulli about the Minnesota native who was one of the soldier who hoisted a flag on Iwo Jima in World War II.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.