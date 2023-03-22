Talking Points: Protecting yourself from cyber security threats (part 2) In the past few weeks, Minneapolis Public School data has been stolen by a hacker and put on the dark web. If it can happen here, can it happen anywhere? Locally, 38 law enforcement agencies seek the assistance of Computer Forensic Services to investigate and solve cyber crimes. Murphy spoke with their Chief Technical Officer and former member of the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force about the "dark web" and the Minneapolis Public Schools' response to the data breach.