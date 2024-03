Talking Points: Proposed legislation aims to ease financial strain of child care (part 2) Thousands of Minnesota parents struggle with the soaring cost of child care. Democrats in the state legislature are proposing raising the cutoff to receive state day care subsidies from the current $60,000 dollar family income level to include families making $174,000. Esme Murphy spoke with DFL Rep. Carly Katyza-Witthuhn, a mother of four who co-sponsored the bill.