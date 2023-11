Talking Points: Are Temu and Shein's fashion deals too good to be true? (part 1) Tonight in Talking Points, Esme Murphy learns more about Shein and Temu and finds out if the low prices for real. Murphy spoke with Tracy Perlman, an executive producer at WCCO, about her experience as a Shein customer. Perlman was attracted by the convivence of the online shopping app, but says returning a product was her biggest problem.