Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Hortman's legacy, bipartisan response Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar described being "devastated and heartbroken by the horrific murders," adding, "Melissa Hortman was a good friend and we started in politics at the same time and I still remember the two of us going door to door in her first legislative campaign. She was a true public servant to the core, dedicating her life to serving Minnesotans with integrity and compassion."