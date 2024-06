Remains of woman lost in Hurricane Katrina identified 19 years later For many, one man’s pain of losing his wife during Hurricane Katrina personified the devastation of the catastrophic storm. Hardy Jackson’s wife was thought to be lost to the storm surge. Nearly two decades later, her remains are identified. WCCO’s Jennifer shared their story all those years ago. She traveled back to Mississippi to be with their daughter as she picked up her mother’s ashes.