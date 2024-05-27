Watch CBS News

PWHL Minnesota-Boston series now down to the wire

Alina Muller scored 18:36 into the second overtime to give Boston a 1-0 win over Minnesota on Sunday night, sending the battle for the Walter Cup as the first Professional Women's Hockey League champion to a fifth game.
