Watch CBS News

Preview: Inside the Weisman Art Museum

If you’ve been to the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus in Minneapolis, you can’t miss the Weisman Art Museum. John Lauritsen shows us how, after more than 90 years, the museum still caters to all walks of life.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.