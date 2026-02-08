Potential Senate vote on mining puts future of Boundary Waters at risk Environmentalists are sounding the alarm on the potential harm of a precious metals mine that could be built on the doorstep of the Boundary Waters. Meanwhile, those who support the project say it will bring hundreds of jobs, pump billions of dollars into the regional economy and make the U.S. less dependent on other countries for vital minerals. Our Charlie De Mar spoke to those on both sides of the controversial issue as a potential Senate vote is just days away.