Park Tavern owner in disbelief about fatal crash

The owner of Park Tavern in St. Louis Park said Sunday night's fatal crash that killed two and injured three others is horrific. The driver, a 56-year-old St. Louis Park man, has been arrested for criminal vehicular homicide.
