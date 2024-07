Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton discusses her city’s new floating walkway connecting Lake Minnetonka and downtown Wayzata.

Panoway on Wayzata Bay to make grand debut Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton discusses her city’s new floating walkway connecting Lake Minnetonka and downtown Wayzata.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On