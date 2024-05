Ojibwe song played outside Minnesota graduation after school board removed it from ceremony Last week, the Hinckley-Finlayson school board voted to not allow a traditional Ojibwe song at its graduation ceremony. The Ojibwe Traveling Song is meant to symbolize the transition from high school to what's next. Despite the students' efforts, graduation went on as planned on Friday evening with no drumming. However, the song was played at a gathering in the parking lot.