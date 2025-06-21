Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. weather report for Saturday, June 21, 2025

Overnight temps drop to the 80s. Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 90s but feel like triple digits. Storms roll around Monday, Lisa Meadows breaks down the timing.
