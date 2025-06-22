Minnesota's Jewish community leader reacts to US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict Overnight Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Tel Aviv and Haifa injuring at least 23 people, the vast majority of them lightly wounded. There are now concerns of more attacks and an escalating war. Also, concern for attacks on Jewish people and Jewish organizations worldwide. Steve Hunegs, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, speaks with WCCO's Esme Murphy.