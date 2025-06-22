Watch CBS News

Minnesota's Jewish community leader reacts to US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict

Overnight Iran retaliated with missile attacks on Tel Aviv and Haifa injuring at least 23 people, the vast majority of them lightly wounded. There are now concerns of more attacks and an escalating war. Also, concern for attacks on Jewish people and Jewish organizations worldwide. Steve Hunegs, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, speaks with WCCO's Esme Murphy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.