Minnesota state trooper charged with killing Owatonna teen in April crash A Minnesota family says the state trooper accused of killing their daughter should have never been on the road. Eighteen-year-old Olivia Flores died in a car crash in Rochester this spring just weeks before her high school graduation. Now, the state trooper who hit her faces a string of charges including manslaughter. As WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell discovered, this isn't the first time he's been accused of dangerous driving.