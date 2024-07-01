Watch CBS News

Minnesota could see another rainy month in July

It has been a June for the record books when it comes to rain and flooding. So how much rain did we actually get? NEXT Weather meteorologist Lisa Meadows digs into the numbers and shares what the forecast is calling for the month of July.
