Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara discusses New York Post comments Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is making changes and talking more about police reform and politics. It comes as this week marks 5 years since the death of George Floyd. He recently told the New York Post, Minneapolis has a quote, “very detached, bourgeois liberal mentality." WCCO's Esme Murphy shows how O'Hara elaborated on his statement on Monday.