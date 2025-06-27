Watch CBS News

Melissa Hortman, husband and dog to lie in state at Minnesota Captiol

Slain Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their golden retriever, Gilbert, will all lie in state on Friday in the State Capitol Rotunda.
