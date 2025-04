Meet the photographer detailing the decline of polar bears in Manitoba, Canada In 1993, Don Shelby and a crew from WCCO embarked on a journey to Churchill, Manitoba in Canada. The trip was sparked by this curiosity: How do people and polar bears live side by side in the same town? Thirty years later, WCCO returned to Churchill, enamored by the same thing. Erin Hassanzadeh shows us what's putting the town and its famous bears at risk.