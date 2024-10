Maha Abouelenein to present at Twin Cities Book Festival The Twin Cities are among the most literate cities in the U.S., so it’s no wonder the Twin Cities Book Festival is attended by more than 6,000 book lovers each year. The event brings together readers, writers and publishers into one space to celebrate local, regional and national works. Among this year’s highly-anticipated presenters is Minnesota native Maha Abouelenein.