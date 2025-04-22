Watch CBS News

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital on lockdown

A spokesperson for M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota says the facility is on lockdown and a shelter-in-place order is in effect on Tuesday afternoon after reports of an armed individual on campus.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.