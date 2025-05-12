Watch CBS News

Jury seated in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial for alleged sex trafficking, racketeering

Combs, 55, faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He has been jailed since September, when he was ordered held without bail.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.