Watch CBS News

Joshua Riibe returning to U.S.

A day after a judge in the Dominican Republic ruled a Minnesota college student, who is presumed to be the last person to see missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki alive, should be freed from police surveillance, he is returning home to the U.S.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.