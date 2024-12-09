Watch CBS News

It's National Lutefisk Day. Can you stand it?

It's a day that celebrates residents in Norway, Finland, and Sweden as they begin preparing their lutefisk for Christmas. If you're not Scandinavian, know that lutefisk is basically cod that gets soaked in lye.
