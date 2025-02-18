Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier released from prison after Biden commutes his life sentence “Today I am finally free! They may have imprisoned me but they never took my spirit!” Leonard Peltier said Tuesday morning. Peltier was released from a Florida prison Tuesday morning after former President Joe Biden commuted his life sentence for the 1975 killings of two FBI agents, a decision that elated Peltier's supporters while angering law enforcement officials who believe in his guilt. For nearly half a century, Peltier's imprisonment has symbolized systemic injustice for Native Americans across the country who believe in his innocence.