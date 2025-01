ICE labels multiple Twin Cities counties as "sanctuary counties" In four days, Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as our nation's 47th president. He won on a campaign centered largely around immigration and deportation. According to The Vera Institute of Justice, more than 200,000 non-citizens living in Minnesota could be at risk. ICE is already calling out several communities, labeling Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey and Dakota as sanctuary counties. So what does that mean?