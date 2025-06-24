Watch CBS News

ICE arrests Iranian national in St. Paul

Federal agents arrested 11 Iranian foreign nationals in 48 hours. Among those arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement since Sunday, June 22, is Mehran Makari Saheli, at his home near St. Paul.
