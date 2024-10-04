Watch CBS News

HSSR: Friday October 4, 2024

It was a clash of two of the best 4A teams Friday night as Providence Academy played host to rival Orono. Plus, a meet the quarterback at Alexandia High School who has his sights set on a sport different than football.
