High School Sports Rally: Oct. 28, 2022

Lakeville North plays Minnetonka, Wayzata wins 33-13 against St. Michael Albertville, Osseo loses 24-14 to Woodbury, East Ridge plays Totino Grace, Prior Lake beats Coon Rapids 20-13, Rosemount wins big over Roseville.
