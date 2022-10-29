Lakeville North plays Minnetonka, Wayzata wins 33-13 against St. Michael Albertville, Osseo loses 24-14 to Woodbury, East Ridge plays Totino Grace, Prior Lake beats Coon Rapids 20-13, Rosemount wins big over Roseville.

High School Sports Rally: Oct. 28, 2022 Lakeville North plays Minnetonka, Wayzata wins 33-13 against St. Michael Albertville, Osseo loses 24-14 to Woodbury, East Ridge plays Totino Grace, Prior Lake beats Coon Rapids 20-13, Rosemount wins big over Roseville.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On