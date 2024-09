Gus Walz helps brings awareness to neurodivergent community There's one moment from the last big night in politics that people are still talking about and it actually had nothing to do with actual politics. That was the moment Tim Walz son, Gus stole the show. Gus, who has a non-verbal learning disorder, started a big conversation on neurodivergence. Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield shows us how some are still feeling the Guz Walz effect.