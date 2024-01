Daijah Hammonds suffered life-threatening wounds after a shooting in 2022; now she's recovering and making big strides.

Gunshot survivor Daijah Hammonds shares her recovery story Daijah Hammonds suffered life-threatening wounds after a shooting in 2022; now she's recovering and making big strides.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On