Guns, ammunition stolen from FBI vehicle in Minneapolis; 1 charged Investigators say a face tattoo and social media posts helped them catch a gang member accused of stealing from the FBI. WCCO cameras caught vandals breaking into unmarked law enforcement cars in north Minneapolis during the chaos that followed the city's latest ICE shooting. Federal prosecutors say he stole an FBI agent's rifle from one of those cars. But that's not all that's missing. WCCO's Jonah Kaplan explains what's still on the streets.