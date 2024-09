Family of Minneapolis murder victim calls for conviction to be vacated A Minnesota man has spent nearly 16 years behind bars for a murder state and county leaders now say he didn't commit. A jury convicted Edgar Barrientos-Quintana for the murder of 18-year-old Jesse Mickelson in 2008. Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney joined the call to vacate the conviction. Kirsten Mitchell breaks down the latest on the case and why even the victim's family wants him released.