Extended: Minnesota to battle Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium The Minnesota Gophers football team is heading to New York City right before the New Year for the Pinstripe Bowl. Mark Holtzman, the executive director of the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl shared why he picked the Gophers and Syracuse, Mark Coyle, the Gopher's athlete director, and head coach P.J. Fleck shared what it meant to be selected to play at Yankee Stadium.