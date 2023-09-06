Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl talks about her new book "The Essential Dear Dara" Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl is a food and culture writer in the Twin Cities. She used to have a show on WCCO radio called "Off the Menu.” She’s out with a new book that revisits her favorite stories from the last 25 years, including columns, profiles, and restaurant reviews from the pages of City Pages, Minnesota Monthly, Mpls. St.Paul Magazine, Gourmet, and Saveur. She’ll talk to us about the book. The release day is the day of the interview. There is a launch event September 12 at Magers and Quinn.